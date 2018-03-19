UCT’s Black Academic Caucus says Phakeng’s appointment will bring change

The council says Mamokgethi Phakeng's sound understanding of a changing higher education environment makes her an outstanding candidate to take over the position.

CAPE TOWN – University of Cape Town’s (UCT) Black Academic Caucus says newly appointed Vice-Chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng's excellent track record will ensure positive change at the institution.

The council has this past weekend officially announced Phakeng will take over from outgoing VC Doctor Max Price in July.

Council chairperson Sipho Pityana says Phakeng, amongst other things, will provide academic, strategic and transformational leadership at the institution.

UCT's council says Phakeng's sound understanding of a changing higher education environment makes her an outstanding candidate to take over the position.

Professor Adam Haupt from the campus' Black Academic Caucus says Phakeng will bring fresh approaches to solve the institution's challenges.

Phakeng says a clear vision has been set for the institution.

She's currently serving at the institution as Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Research and Internationalisation and holds a PhD in Mathematics Education.