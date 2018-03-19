Two more people killed at Glebelands Hostel
On Sunday, a body was found in the hostel and on Saturday a man was fatally attacked at a tavern.
JOHANNESBURG – Two more people have been killed at the notorious Glebelands Hostel in KwaZulu-Natal in two separate incidents over the weekend.
Glebelands has been linked to at least a hundred murders in the province and has been described to the Moerane Commission investigating political killings as a "home for hitmen."
The police's Thembeka Mbhele says: “It’s unknown whether the incidents are related and it’s subject to further investigation. We’re in very early stages of investigation, so we can’t tell the motive but the police are investigating.”
