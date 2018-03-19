Commuters, airport travellers warned of delays ahead of Ekurhuleni taxi strike

Taxi drivers are unhappy with the state of the roads in the municipality, saying the deteriorating conditions are damaging their vehicles.

JOHANNESBURG - Taxi association Santaco says its members are going on strike tomorrow in Ekurhuleni to demand the resignation of Mayor Mzwandile Masina.

It says it will be joined by others in the taxi industry in a march from the Germiston taxi rank to the Germiston council chamber to hand over a memorandum.

Drivers are unhappy with the state of the roads in the municipality, saying the deteriorating conditions are damaging their vehicles.

Santaco's Khazamula Tshabalala says: “The problem now is that the road in Tembisa is in tatters. Our taxis are struggling to fill up in the mornings and the traffic is terrible. We want this project to be expedited.”

At the same time, OR Tambo International Airport has advised travellers to expect delays due to the strike which will affect the R21 and R24 roads which lead to the airport.

Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says: “It’s on this basis that we want to inform passengers, especially those taking early flights, to anticipate flight delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances.”

The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended bus services in the metro as a precaution.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)