Commuters, airport travellers warned of delays ahead of Ekurhuleni taxi strike
Taxi drivers are unhappy with the state of the roads in the municipality, saying the deteriorating conditions are damaging their vehicles.
JOHANNESBURG - Taxi association Santaco says its members are going on strike tomorrow in Ekurhuleni to demand the resignation of Mayor Mzwandile Masina.
It says it will be joined by others in the taxi industry in a march from the Germiston taxi rank to the Germiston council chamber to hand over a memorandum.
Drivers are unhappy with the state of the roads in the municipality, saying the deteriorating conditions are damaging their vehicles.
Santaco's Khazamula Tshabalala says: “The problem now is that the road in Tembisa is in tatters. Our taxis are struggling to fill up in the mornings and the traffic is terrible. We want this project to be expedited.”
At the same time, OR Tambo International Airport has advised travellers to expect delays due to the strike which will affect the R21 and R24 roads which lead to the airport.
Spokesperson Leigh Gunkel-Keuler says: “It’s on this basis that we want to inform passengers, especially those taking early flights, to anticipate flight delays and leave earlier for the airport than they would under normal circumstances.”
The City of Ekurhuleni has suspended bus services in the metro as a precaution.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Report: Moyane refuses to resign after Ramaphosa’s request
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R17,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
‘Dlamini lied to Sassa inquiry to avoid being held personally liable’
-
Indian authorities want Guptas to answer questions on fraud, money laundering
-
Health Ministry confirms listeria presence at Rainbow Chicken plant in FS
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.