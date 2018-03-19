Tiger Brands flags loss at meat unit after listeria outbreak
Tiger Brands said the potential losses, which it estimated at R28-33 million, were for March.
JOHANNESBURG – South Africa’s Tiger Brands said on Monday it expected its meat products unit to record a monthly loss of up to R33 million after it suspended operations at four sites after a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people in 14 months.
Health authorities ordered a recall of processed meat known as polony made by Tiger Brands and RCL Foods two weeks ago in response to the outbreak, the worst ever documented with nearly 950 reported cases.
In addition, the food producer said it was taking a R337-377 million pre-tax hit due to the costs of a product recall and suspension of production at its Polokwane, Germiston, Pretoria and Clayville sites.
