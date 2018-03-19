Tiger Brands closes Pretoria factory after listeria detected

The company announced the temporary closure of its Pretoria factory on Monday just weeks after suspending operations at its Polokwane and Germiston operations.

JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands has closed another one of its facilities after detecting low levels of listeria in one of its processed meat products.

Tiger Brands says it's unclear which strain of listeria was found in the latest discovery but genome testing will be conducted.

Spokesperson Nevashnee Naicker said: “We acknowledge that we are dealing with a national crisis and we want to assure the public that should a tangible link be established between our products and the listeriosis illness or fatalities, Tiger Brands will take steps to address any valid claims made to the company.”