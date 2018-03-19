Tiger Brands closes Pretoria factory after listeria detected
The company announced the temporary closure of its Pretoria factory on Monday just weeks after suspending operations at its Polokwane and Germiston operations.
JOHANNESBURG - Tiger Brands has closed another one of its facilities after detecting low levels of listeria in one of its processed meat products.
The company announced the temporary closure of its Pretoria factory on Monday just weeks after suspending operations at its Polokwane and Germiston operations.
Tiger Brands says it's unclear which strain of listeria was found in the latest discovery but genome testing will be conducted.
Spokesperson Nevashnee Naicker said: “We acknowledge that we are dealing with a national crisis and we want to assure the public that should a tangible link be established between our products and the listeriosis illness or fatalities, Tiger Brands will take steps to address any valid claims made to the company.”
Popular in Business
-
SA's Sun International closes loss-making operations
-
Tiger Brands flags loss at meat unit after listeria outbreak
-
No reporting for duty for Eskom’s Suzanne Daniels amid new charges
-
SAA refutes claims of looming 1,000 job cuts
-
Qatar asks US to investigate UAE bank for 'financial warfare'
-
SAA suspends CFO over disciplinary process
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.