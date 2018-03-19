Thembalethu residents protest over service delivery issues
The protesters have taken to the streets to voice their frustrations over various issues, including a lack of housing and electricity and poor sanitation services.
CAPE TOWN - Dozens of residents from Thembalethu township in George are protesting over service delivery issues.
The protesters have taken to the streets to voice their frustrations over various issues including a lack of housing and electricity, and poor sanitation services in the area.
The group has peacefully marched to the George municipal offices to hand over a memorandum of grievances.
Community leader Xolani Swapi said: “We have been trying, by all means, to engage with the municipality for our grievances and each and every time we send people they play mind games and not attend our problem.”
Swapi says hundreds of residents have been without electricity and adequate sanitation services for nearly a year.
“We are sitting here more than eight months without toilets. You can imagine sitting in a place without a toilet and I’m talking about plus minus 3,000 people. Our toilet is the forest.”
Eyewitness News is still awaiting a comment from the municipality.
