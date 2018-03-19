Surveillance centre to help SA authorities curb illegal fishing
The department says there's a great need for organised global communities to work together to clamp down on fisheries crime.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Fisheries says the establishment of a monitoring control and surveillance coordination centre in Mozambique will intensify its fight against illegal fishing.
The department says there's a great need for organised global communities to work together to clamp down on fisheries crime, because it is largely transnational in nature.
The department's Thembalethu Vico says officials will focus on eradicating Illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing.
“The centre will be for IUU fishing. IUU fishing will be abalone poaching and West Coast rock lobster poaching. It includes all fisheries crimes.”
Western Cape police have made several illegal abalone related arrests over the past few weeks.
In the latest incident last week, officers arrested a 25-year-old suspect with perlemoen worth an estimated R2 million.
Authorities have also recently cracked down an abalone poaching syndicate in which scores of people have been arrested in the Overberg.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Business
-
SA's Sun International closes loss-making operations
-
Tiger Brands closes Pretoria factory after listeria detected
-
Zim changes law limiting majority ownership by state to diamond, platinum mines
-
Tiger Brands flags loss at meat unit after listeria outbreak
-
SAA refutes claims of looming 1,000 job cuts
-
Facebook shares slide after reports of data misuse
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.