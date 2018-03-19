Surveillance centre to help SA authorities curb illegal fishing

The department says there's a great need for organised global communities to work together to clamp down on fisheries crime.

CAPE TOWN - The Department of Fisheries says the establishment of a monitoring control and surveillance coordination centre in Mozambique will intensify its fight against illegal fishing.

The department says there's a great need for organised global communities to work together to clamp down on fisheries crime, because it is largely transnational in nature.

The department's Thembalethu Vico says officials will focus on eradicating Illegal, unregulated and unreported (IUU) fishing.

“The centre will be for IUU fishing. IUU fishing will be abalone poaching and West Coast rock lobster poaching. It includes all fisheries crimes.”

Western Cape police have made several illegal abalone related arrests over the past few weeks.

In the latest incident last week, officers arrested a 25-year-old suspect with perlemoen worth an estimated R2 million.

Authorities have also recently cracked down an abalone poaching syndicate in which scores of people have been arrested in the Overberg.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)