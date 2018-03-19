Sundowns progress to CAF Champions’ League group stages

With the victory, Sundowns made history as the only South African club to progress to the CAF Champions’ League group stages for the third successive time.

JOHANNESBURG- The 2016 African Champions Mamelodi Sundowns progressed to the group stages of the CAF Champions’ League for the third successive time when they beat Rwandan outfit Rayon Sports 2-0 on Sunday night and on aggregate.

The first leg of the round one clash in Kigali, Rwanda, ended in a goalless draw, a result that favored the Brazilians as they left themselves with a good chance to score at home and progress to the group stages.

Although the game was played in torrid conditions due to an earlier storm, it did produce two goals from two set-pieces for Pitso Mosimane’s men. Percy Tau was also at his menacing best all night with his pace and trickery out wide, but it was the defender Wayne Arendse who gave Sundowns the lead just before half-time.

Tau who has been involved in 21 goals in 28 games in all competitions for Sundowns, curled in a beautiful corner kick, which Arendse expertly flicked into the back of the net to lead Rayon Sports 1-0.

Tau had plenty of chances of his own to find the back of the net but the Rayon Sports keeper did well to keep his side in the contest, producing numerous finger tip saves. He couldn’t prevent Sundowns from netting their second goal though, which again came from a beautifully taken corner kick that Sibusiso Vilakazi headed in to seal the victory for Sundowns.

With the victory, Sundowns made history as the only South African club to progress to the CAF Champions’ League group stages for the third successive time, a feat that coach Mosimane believes should be standard procedure for the club.

“It’s important that we play in the Champions League, we have no excuses and it is part of the mission and vision of the club, irrespective of what is happening domestically.”

Sundowns will now wait and see who they are drawn against in the group stages, when the draw takes place on the 21st of March.