Snow in UK disrupts flights, traffic and school
Many schools have been closed, roads blocked and airports forced to cancel flights as Britain has shivered through heavy snow and temperatures as low as five degrees below zero.
LONDON - Heavy snowfall in the United Kingdom has caused traffic chaos and has left motorists stranded after a succession of accidents in sub-zero temperatures.
Large areas of the country have been affected, including in Yorkshire, where 30 runners competing in an ultra-marathon needed to be rescued.
Many schools have been closed, roads blocked and airports forced to cancel flights as Britain has shivered through heavy snow and temperatures as low as five degrees below zero.
Gatwick Airport, to the south of London, is among those suffering disruption, while mountain rescue teams battled through blizzard conditions in the north of England to reach runners suffering from hypothermia.
Up to 20cm of snow has led to a number of multi-vehicle road accidents, forcing around 80 people, including children, to seek refuge at an emergency centre in Devon, south-west England.
This included two newlyweds forced to spend their wedding night in the impromptu shelter.
Meanwhile, people have shared snow pictures and videos on social media.
I will catch the 6:29am to London Paddington!...what snow day! pic.twitter.com/cn764OQVf3— SDC BuildingServices (@BuildServiceSDC) March 19, 2018
Back at it with the snow in London 🌬❄️☃️...on other news #wherearebts ? 😂 Hopefully getting some well deserved rest. pic.twitter.com/DQbmrjBKqm— Packing For Hope World 🌸 (@Ivykawaiipotato) March 17, 2018
Snow is falling again in central London pic.twitter.com/zQL3reUTZy— Tower RNLI (@TowerRNLI) March 18, 2018
Competition Cancelled! Course closed.... Snow now starting to settle🌨☃️❄️ #Herts #London #Snow pic.twitter.com/Sv9P6diuaC— Hadley Wood GC (@HadleyWoodGC) March 17, 2018
Snow ❄️ ❄️ ❄️ in London just week before the start of British summer time. #Snowday #SundayMorning pic.twitter.com/ehyRicuZc1— Tariq Khan (@Tariq1_Khan) March 18, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in World
-
Indian authorities want Guptas to answer questions on fraud, money laundering
-
Britain says $500mn from alleged fraud can be returned to Angola
-
Putin savours record win, securing six more years at Russia's helm
-
Porn star offers to repay $130,000 in dispute over alleged Trump affair
-
Police: Trip wire may have set off bomb in Austin, wounding two men
-
Aussie Home Affairs minister fails to retract statement on SA farmers
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.