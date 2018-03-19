Popular Topics
Snow in UK disrupts flights, traffic and school

Many schools have been closed, roads blocked and airports forced to cancel flights as Britain has shivered through heavy snow and temperatures as low as five degrees below zero.

A police official monitors an area in London after snowfall caused chaos on several roads. Picture: @CityPolice/Twitter.
A police official monitors an area in London after snowfall caused chaos on several roads. Picture: @CityPolice/Twitter.
3 hours ago

LONDON - Heavy snowfall in the United Kingdom has caused traffic chaos and has left motorists stranded after a succession of accidents in sub-zero temperatures.

Large areas of the country have been affected, including in Yorkshire, where 30 runners competing in an ultra-marathon needed to be rescued.

Many schools have been closed, roads blocked and airports forced to cancel flights as Britain has shivered through heavy snow and temperatures as low as five degrees below zero.

Gatwick Airport, to the south of London, is among those suffering disruption, while mountain rescue teams battled through blizzard conditions in the north of England to reach runners suffering from hypothermia.

Up to 20cm of snow has led to a number of multi-vehicle road accidents, forcing around 80 people, including children, to seek refuge at an emergency centre in Devon, south-west England.

This included two newlyweds forced to spend their wedding night in the impromptu shelter.

Meanwhile, people have shared snow pictures and videos on social media.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

