Sexual misconduct probe at CT school continues

The staff member at Fairmount Secondary School was suspended nearly two weeks ago following a preliminary investigation.

CAPE TOWN - An investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against an employee at a Grassy Park high school is still ongoing.

The staff member at Fairmount Secondary School was suspended nearly two weeks ago following a preliminary investigation.

This comes after photos showing the man and several girls, believed to be pupils, in intimate poses spread on social media.

The Western Cape Education Department says the male staffer remains on suspension.

The suspension is a precautionary measure and part of standard operating procedure, say officials.

The department says it cannot estimate how long the process will take, but it adds it usually has a target of finalising matters within three months.

Department officials received complaints against the man nearly three weeks ago.

An anonymous source sent officials, including the school principal, images and videos of the man being intimate with various girls, many of whom are said to be pupils.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)