Section 27 welcomes Esidimeni ruling

JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Section 27 has welcomed Monday's ruling on the Esidimeni tragedy, handed down by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.

Moseneke's ordered the Gauteng government to pay R20,000 for funeral expenses, R180,000 for general damages for shock and psychological trauma and R1 million to families of patients, irrespective of whether their loved ones died.

He's described the decision to move hundreds of psychiatric patients to illegal NGOs in 2016 as "irrational and unconstitutional".

Moseneke said the reasons given by former Gauteng Health Department senior officials - Qedani Mahlangu, Doctor Barney Selebano and Doctor Makgabo Manamela - were a fabrication of the facts behind the decision to terminate the contract with Life Esidimeni.

Mahlangu resigned as Gauteng Health MEC last year, while Selebano and Manamela left their senior posts in the Health Department in January.

Moseneke agreed with the health ombudsman’s finding that the move was irrational and negligent.

At least 144 mentally ill people died as a result of the move.

Section 27's Mark Heywood says: “I can only welcome it. It’s very, very emotional. Its emotional for the families, its emotional for us but the job is not over because we have to repair the system that allows this to happen in the first place.”

