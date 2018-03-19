Section 27 welcomes Esidimeni ruling
Retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke has described the decision to move hundreds of psychiatric patients to illegal NGOs in 2016 as unconstitutional and irrational.
JOHANNESBURG - Rights group Section 27 has welcomed Monday's ruling on the Esidimeni tragedy, handed down by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke.
Moseneke's ordered the Gauteng government to pay R20,000 for funeral expenses, R180,000 for general damages for shock and psychological trauma and R1 million to families of patients, irrespective of whether their loved ones died.
He's described the decision to move hundreds of psychiatric patients to illegal NGOs in 2016 as "irrational and unconstitutional".
Moseneke said the reasons given by former Gauteng Health Department senior officials - Qedani Mahlangu, Doctor Barney Selebano and Doctor Makgabo Manamela - were a fabrication of the facts behind the decision to terminate the contract with Life Esidimeni.
Mahlangu resigned as Gauteng Health MEC last year, while Selebano and Manamela left their senior posts in the Health Department in January.
Moseneke agreed with the health ombudsman’s finding that the move was irrational and negligent.
At least 144 mentally ill people died as a result of the move.
Section 27's Mark Heywood says: “I can only welcome it. It’s very, very emotional. Its emotional for the families, its emotional for us but the job is not over because we have to repair the system that allows this to happen in the first place.”
[WATCH] Judge Moseneke orders Gauteng government to pay for Life Esidimeni tragedy:
Popular in Local
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R17,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
'No basis for taxpayers to carry cost of Zuma legal fees'
-
Tiger Brands closes Pretoria factory after listeria detected
-
GP Health Dept ordered to pay over R1.2mn to Esidimeni families
-
AfriForum to press ahead with international campaign on land issue
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.