Sassa inquiry expected to hear closing arguments today

The Black Sash Trust has accused Bathabile Dlamini of failing in her duties and putting the lives of millions of beneficiaries at risk.

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry is expected to hear closing arguments today on former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the grants crisis.

Advocacy group the Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants.

The group wants Dlamini to be held personally liable for the debacle.

The inquiry which is headed by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe has heard testimony from former Sassa top officials Zane Dangor and Thokozani Magwaza who have both made damning allegations against Dlamini.

The top officials have painted a bleak picture of their work relationship with the former social development minister.

Dlamini has been accused of interfering in Sassa’s plans of taking over the payment of grants from Cash Paymaster Services.

Throughout her testimony, Dlamini maintained she is not to blame and that she was notified late that the agency would not meet the April 2017 deadline.

