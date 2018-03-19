Sassa inquiry expected to hear closing arguments today
The Black Sash Trust has accused Bathabile Dlamini of failing in her duties and putting the lives of millions of beneficiaries at risk.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry is expected to hear closing arguments today on former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's role in the grants crisis.
Advocacy group the Black Sash Trust approached the Constitutional Court in March last year after Sassa acknowledged it would not be able to pay millions of grants.
The group wants Dlamini to be held personally liable for the debacle.
The inquiry which is headed by retired judge Bernard Ngoepe has heard testimony from former Sassa top officials Zane Dangor and Thokozani Magwaza who have both made damning allegations against Dlamini.
The top officials have painted a bleak picture of their work relationship with the former social development minister.
Dlamini has been accused of interfering in Sassa’s plans of taking over the payment of grants from Cash Paymaster Services.
Throughout her testimony, Dlamini maintained she is not to blame and that she was notified late that the agency would not meet the April 2017 deadline.
The Black Sash Trust has accused Dlamini of failing in her duties and putting the lives of millions of beneficiaries at risk.
More in Local
-
Shaik says hasn’t been called to testify against Zuma
-
UCT’s Black Academic Caucus says Phakeng’s appointment will bring change
-
DA labels EFF’s move to oust Trollip based on colour unacceptable
-
Two more people killed at Glebelands Hostel
-
Pregnant mother speaks of hospital ordeal to remove foetus
-
Stolen equipment at CT aquifer drilling sites amount to over R5 million
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.