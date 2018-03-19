Sandile Mantsoe murder trial postponed as new evidence emerges

Sandile Mantsoe is accused of killing Karabo Mokoena last April, burning her body and dumping it in a veld.

JOHANNESBURG - The trial against murder accused Sandile Mantsoe has been postponed yet again due to the emergence of more evidence.

Mantsoe appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

State lawyer advocate Pakanyiswa Marasela approached the High Court with yet another application to have the matter against Mantsoe postponed due to more evidence emerging last week.

This is in addition to the evidence which led to the initial postponement of the case last month.

Mantsoe’s defence, represented by advocate Victor Simelane, told the court that he cannot oppose the State's application as he needs the evidence to build a strong case.

He’s also told the court how Mantsoe was assaulted by a warden earlier this month, asking that this too be addressed.

The State has assured the court that the first piece of evidence will be ready on Monday, while the second will be completed and provided to the defence by next week.

The matter has been postponed to 16 April.

