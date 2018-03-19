Sandile Mantsoe expected back in the dock this morning

JOHANNESBURG – Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will be back in the dock this morning for the start of his trial.

Mantsoe is accused of murdering his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in April last year, setting her body alight and dumping her in a veld.

The 27-year-old married father of three made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court earlier this month but the matter was postponed after the State indicated new developments in the case.

Nineteen witnesses have been lined up to testify against Mantsoe.