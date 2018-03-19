Sandile Mantsoe expected back in the dock this morning
Local
Mantsoe is accused of murdering his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in April last year setting her body alight and dumping in a veld.
JOHANNESBURG – Murder accused Sandile Mantsoe will be back in the dock this morning for the start of his trial.
Mantsoe is accused of murdering his girlfriend Karabo Mokoena in April last year, setting her body alight and dumping her in a veld.
The 27-year-old married father of three made a brief appearance in the Johannesburg High Court earlier this month but the matter was postponed after the State indicated new developments in the case.
Nineteen witnesses have been lined up to testify against Mantsoe.
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.