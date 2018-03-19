SAA refutes claims of looming 1,000 job cuts
The 'Sunday Times' reported yesterday that the planned retrenchments were part of a turnaround strategy.
JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has refuted reports that the national carrier is preparing to cut at least one thousand jobs.
But Jarana says this is not true.
“There’s no such thing, there’s no board resolution, there have been no submissions. No thousand jobs on the line, and so if there were jobs on the line, myself and Numsa would be sitting down to discuss this.”
Numsa represents some workers at the embattled airline.
Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi, however, says: “This is a plan to turn the airline around by cutting at least 1,000 workers. The problems that SAA encountered were as a result of corruption by senior management and executive staff.”
Earlier this month, the Auditor General announced SAA had lost over R5 billion and that the carrier needed a turnaround plan.
