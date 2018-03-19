SAA refutes claims of looming 1,000 job cuts

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

SAA refutes claims of looming 1,000 job cuts

The 'Sunday Times' reported yesterday that the planned retrenchments were part of a turnaround strategy.

FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP.
FILE: A South African Airways flight takes off as another one is parked in a bay on the tarmac at OR Tambo International airport in Johannesburg. Picture: AFP.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The South African Airways (SAA) CEO Vuyani Jarana has refuted reports that the national carrier is preparing to cut at least one thousand jobs.

The Sunday Times reported yesterday that the planned retrenchments were part of a turnaround strategy.

But Jarana says this is not true.

“There’s no such thing, there’s no board resolution, there have been no submissions. No thousand jobs on the line, and so if there were jobs on the line, myself and Numsa would be sitting down to discuss this.”

Numsa represents some workers at the embattled airline.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi, however, says: “This is a plan to turn the airline around by cutting at least 1,000 workers. The problems that SAA encountered were as a result of corruption by senior management and executive staff.”

Earlier this month, the Auditor General announced SAA had lost over R5 billion and that the carrier needed a turnaround plan.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA