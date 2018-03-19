Russia claims Britain could be source of nerve agent in attack

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union says the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden or the United States might also be to blame.

LONDON – A Russian official claims Britain itself could be the source of the nerve agent used to attack a former spy, denying Moscow has anything to do with it.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the UK a fortnight ago, they remain critically ill in hospital.

But the British government says the nerve agent used was developed by Russia and says it’s behind the attack.

The UK Foreign Secretary says Moscow has been stockpiling the deadly chemical for more than a decade, claims which have angered Russia.

Now Vladimir Chizhov, the country’s ambassador to the EU, says the British laboratories used to test the nerve agent could itself have been the source. Claims strongly dismissed by officials.