Russia claims Britain could be source of nerve agent in attack

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

Russia claims Britain could be source of nerve agent in attack

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union says the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden or the United States might also be to blame.

A still image from CCTV footage recorded on February 27, 2018 shows former Russian spy Sergei Skripal buying groceries at the Bargain Stop convenience store in Salisbury on February 27, 2018. Picture: AFP.
A still image from CCTV footage recorded on February 27, 2018 shows former Russian spy Sergei Skripal buying groceries at the Bargain Stop convenience store in Salisbury on February 27, 2018. Picture: AFP.
3 hours ago

LONDON – A Russian official claims Britain itself could be the source of the nerve agent used to attack a former spy, denying Moscow has anything to do with it.

Russia’s ambassador to the European Union says the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Sweden or the United States might also be to blame.

Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were poisoned in the UK a fortnight ago, they remain critically ill in hospital.

But the British government says the nerve agent used was developed by Russia and says it’s behind the attack.

The UK Foreign Secretary says Moscow has been stockpiling the deadly chemical for more than a decade, claims which have angered Russia.

Now Vladimir Chizhov, the country’s ambassador to the EU, says the British laboratories used to test the nerve agent could itself have been the source. Claims strongly dismissed by officials.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA