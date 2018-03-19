Rulani Mokwena to miss Bafana’s trip to Zambia
Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena will not be joining Stuart Baxter’s coaching staff for the Four Nations tournament in Ndola Zambia during the International break.
Baxter had initially confirmed that Mokwena would join the national coaching set up as part of a coaching development pilot project.
The Bafana coach confirmed at the team’s departing press conference at OR Tambo International Airport on Monday morning that there was a communication breakdown between Safa and Orlando Pirates.
“The warning times for the team’s departure were probably too short and that may have made the line of communication also a bit short. It's also possible that protocol wasn’t followed 100% and at this moment in time Rulani won’t be taking part in our camp.”
Bafana Bafana will take on Zambia, Zimbabwe and Angola between 23 and 25 March.
