Report: Moyane refuses to resign after Ramaphosa’s request
A media report suggests that Ramaphosa asked the embattled taxman to resign on Sunday.
PRETORIA – South African Revenue Service (Sars) commissioner Tom Moyane has reportedly refused to step down despite being asked to do so by President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The Business Day is reporting that Ramaphosa asked the embattled taxman to resign on Sunday.
Moyane announced last week that senior tax official Jonas Makwakwa had resigned after being faced with fresh allegations of tender fraud.
Moyane has apparently refused to step aside because of the upcoming tax revenue results announcement.
According to the Business Day, Moyane wants to use the announcement to demonstrate that he has delivered despite difficult economic times.
The Presidency has not confirmed the reports.
Moyane has come under increasing pressure after appearing in Parliament to answer questions about his handling of former senior tax official Makwakwa's disciplinary hearing, which was largely seen as a whitewash.
Makwakwa resigned last week after being accused of rigging a tender in favour of a company which has links to hundreds of thousands of rand paid into his private bank account.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R17,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
‘Dlamini lied to Sassa inquiry to avoid being held personally liable’
-
Indian authorities want Guptas to answer questions on fraud, money laundering
-
Health Ministry confirms listeria presence at Rainbow Chicken plant in FS
-
'No basis for taxpayers to carry cost of Zuma legal fees'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.