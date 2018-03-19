Ramaphosa to lead SA delegation to AU summit in Rwanda

Officials have already started work in Kigali on the gathering that will deliberate on fighting corruption on the path to African transformation.

PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation to an extraordinary summit of the African Union, set to take place in Rwanda on Wednesday.

This is in line with the summit’s theme, ‘Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path to Africa’s Transformation’.

Summit host President Paul Kagame is the current chair of the African Union.

He is expected to drive the summit that will also look at launching the African Continental Free Trade Area (ACFTA).

Kagame is accused of trying to bend his African peers to his will. It’s understood he is in favour of establishing a continental free trade area.

The Presidency says South Africa is committed to the development of the ACFTA.

Ramaphosa will be accompanied by the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, Minister of Trade and Industry Rob Davies and Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Gratitude Magwanishe.

