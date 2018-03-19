Rahima Moosa Hospital explains surgery delays after pregnant woman's ordeal

Although experts say it is not life-threatening for the mother to keep the foetus in her body Regina Ndahamana has recalled her emotional experience.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Health Department says the reason that if took three days to remove a foetus from a pregnant woman after the baby had died was due to a high number of emergency caesarean operations at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital.

Ndahamana’s baby died on Wednesday before she arrived at the Johannesburg facility but she was only admitted to theatre on Friday night.

The Rahima Moosa Hospital’s Hennie Lombaard has admitted that women in such cases need to receive counselling.

“Once the patient is gone through that process, the psychologist is required to see the patient and do counselling with them.”

An emotional Ndahamana, still with a baby bump, spoke of her distress.

“They are going to check up what’s wrong with the baby, to check why the baby wasn’t kicking.”

Her husband Hussein Ramadhani says there was little communication from hospital staff during the three-day waiting period, adding to the mother’s emotional trauma.