Pregnant mother speaks of hospital long ordeal to remove foetus
Regina Ndahamana arrived with a referral letter at the hospital last Wednesday and was told the baby's heart was no longer beating.
JOHANNESBURG – A pregnant mother, who lost her baby, has described to Eyewitness News her traumatic experience of waiting three days before the foetus could be removed, apparently because of a high demand for cesarean operations at the Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital in Johannesburg.
The Health Department's Hennie Lombar, who works at the hospital, says there was a high number of emergency C-sections which resulted in the delay but that at no point was the woman's life in danger.
“On Monday, I noticed the baby kicking, like she wanted to come out.”
Ndahamana sobbed as she told EWN that a week ago her baby was still alive but on Tuesday she started experiencing cramps and was told her baby had died.
Walking around the hospital with her visibly large baby bump, her husband Hussein Ramadhani spoke of how the fetus was only removed three days later on Friday night.
“Imagine for three days, if somebody knows that already you’ve lost your baby, take it out.”
Ramadhani, a Burundi national, slept in his car outside the hospital not leaving her side.
