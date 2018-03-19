Police investigate after CT man, dog wounded in shooting

The incident occurred on the corners of Lugmag and Glider Crescent on Sunday. It's unclear whether the shooting was gang-related.

CAPE TOWN - An attempted murder case is being investigated by police after a man and a dog were shot and wounded in Kensington.

The incident occurred on the corners of Lugmag and Glider Crescent on Sunday.

It's unclear whether the shooting was gang-related.

The Kensington Community Policing Forum's Cheslin Steenberg is appealing to residents to assist to police in tracking down the gunmen.

“The male figure has been hospitalised. The reason for the dog being shot is because the owner was shot at and therefore the dog responded to protect its owner. We are not aware of the circumstances right now, but of course it’s being investigated.”