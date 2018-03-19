Popular Topics
Parliament starts process to amend Ipid Act

The amendments to the Ipid Act follow a 2017 Constitutional Court ruling that directed Parliament to amend the legislation.

FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
FILE: Parliament of South Africa in Cape Town. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN -Parliament has started the process of amending the laws governing the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) to give it greater independence.

The amendments to the Ipid Act follow a 2017 Constitutional Court ruling that directed Parliament to amend the legislation, as it gave the police minister too much power to suspend or remove the head of the police watchdog.

The amendments to the Ipid Act won’t only give the head of the police watchdog more independence from the police minister, the changes will also give Parliament greater powers when it comes to dealing with issues of misconduct by the head of the directorate.

Police portfolio committee chairperson Francois Beukman says: “The committee will deal with the issues raised by the Constitutional Court with regard to the independence and disciplinary processes.”

The committee’s report will now go to National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete before Members of Parliament can take the process further.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

