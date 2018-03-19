Olivier, Morris added to Proteas squad for final two Tests

Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris will provide cover in case Kagiso Rabada’s two match suspension is unsuccessful.

JOHANNESBURG- Cricket South Africa on Sunday announced the addition of fast bowler Duanne Olivier and allrounder Chris Morris to the Test squad for the remainder of the series against Australia.

Olivier and Morris will provide cover in case Kagiso Rabada’s two match suspension is unsuccessful and the ICC upholds its decision to sanction him with a level 2 offense.

Should Rabada’s appeal be unsuccessful, his place in the side for the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town could be filled by Morris or the selectors may make the call to play the extra batsman in Temba Bavuma who has been short of game time due to injury.

The surprise omission from the squad is veteran speedster Dale Steyn who continues to recover from a heal injury sustained in the first test against India in January.

The squad will assemble in Cape Town on Monday to beginning preparations for the third Test match, with the series evenly poised at 1-1.

The Proteas squad for the final two Tests:

Faf du Plessis,

Hashim Amla,

Temba Bavuma,

Quinton de Kock,

Theunis de Bruyn,

AB de Villiers,

Dean Elgar,

Heinrich Klaasen,

Keshav Maharaj,

Aiden Markram,

Morne Morkel,

Chris Morris,

Wiaan Mulder,

Lungisani Ngidi,

Duanne Olivier,

Vernon Philander,

Kagiso Rabada.