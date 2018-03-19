Olivier, Morris added to Proteas squad for final two Tests
Duanne Olivier and Chris Morris will provide cover in case Kagiso Rabada’s two match suspension is unsuccessful.
JOHANNESBURG- Cricket South Africa on Sunday announced the addition of fast bowler Duanne Olivier and allrounder Chris Morris to the Test squad for the remainder of the series against Australia.
Olivier and Morris will provide cover in case Kagiso Rabada’s two match suspension is unsuccessful and the ICC upholds its decision to sanction him with a level 2 offense.
Should Rabada’s appeal be unsuccessful, his place in the side for the third Test match at Newlands in Cape Town could be filled by Morris or the selectors may make the call to play the extra batsman in Temba Bavuma who has been short of game time due to injury.
The surprise omission from the squad is veteran speedster Dale Steyn who continues to recover from a heal injury sustained in the first test against India in January.
The squad will assemble in Cape Town on Monday to beginning preparations for the third Test match, with the series evenly poised at 1-1.
The Proteas squad for the final two Tests:
Faf du Plessis,
Hashim Amla,
Temba Bavuma,
Quinton de Kock,
Theunis de Bruyn,
AB de Villiers,
Dean Elgar,
Heinrich Klaasen,
Keshav Maharaj,
Aiden Markram,
Morne Morkel,
Chris Morris,
Wiaan Mulder,
Lungisani Ngidi,
Duanne Olivier,
Vernon Philander,
Kagiso Rabada.
Popular in Sport
-
Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours
-
ICC has 48 hours to reach verdict in Rabada hearing
-
Rulani Mokwena to miss Bafana’s trip to Zambia
-
Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
-
All to play for in final round of Sunfoil Series
-
Ronaldo hits four in Real Madrid's thrilling win over Girona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.