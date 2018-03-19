No reporting for duty for Eskom’s Suzanne Daniels amid new charges

New charges brought against Daniels include serious misconduct, distribution of confidential information and settlement of the McKinsey and Trillian matter.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its legal head Suzanne Daniels will not report for duty on Monday morning as per the CCMA's order after fresh charges were brought against her.

The CCMA found that her suspension by the previous board was unfair and ordered the power utility to allow her to return to work and back pay her for five months.

But new charges brought against Daniels include serious misconduct, distribution of confidential information and settlement of the McKinsey and Trillian matter.

They also include her involvement in the Optimum and Tegeta pre-payments and guarantees issued by Eskom.



Eskom's Dikatso Mothae said: “The boar is looking at this with a fresh eye and we’ve actually served her with notice, so she’s now suspended.”

Daniels was suspended twice last year for; among other things, a team building trip which she had billed the company for.

She eventually settled that bill.