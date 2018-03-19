'No basis for taxpayers to carry cost of Zuma legal fees'
Wits law professor James Grant says he cannot find any provision in law where it says that the state must carry the costs.
JOHANNESBURG - Questions are still being asked about whether the state should pay for former President Jacob Zuma's legal fees.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that he would announce on Thursday the legal basis for paying the fees in connection with the arms deal case.
National Prosecuting Authority head Shaun Abrahams said on Friday that the case would proceed against Zuma.
The office of the state attorney has revealed that fees of R15.3 million have already been incurred by Zuma in relation to the spy tapes case.
Wits law professor James Grant says he cannot find any provision in law where it says that the state must carry the costs, including what was agreed to with former President Thabo Mbeki.
“Does an agreement between Mbeki and Zuma amount to national legislation? No. So is there any basis for government and ultimately us to be carrying the costs? No.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
