Mugabe could lose immunity, privileges over comments on Mnangagwa's presidency

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s ruling party has threatened to strip Robert Mugabe of the immunity and privileges he enjoys as a former head of state.

The threat comes after Mugabe told journalists last week that he was forced to resign by the army in November and that President Emmerson Mnangagwa is in power illegally.

Zanu-PF legal secretary Paul Mangwana says the party expects Mugabe to be a father figure and not to join opposition politics.

Mangwana told the state-run Herald that ZANU-PF will meet soon to decide whether or not to withdraw Mugabe’s privileges and immunity.

He said Mugabe could also be expelled from the ruling party.

Mugabe retained his membership of Zanu-PF after he stepped down last November, although he told journalists last week his removal was forced.

Mnangagwa, once a loyal and long-time friend of Mugabe, is credited with being the mastermind behind the "soft coup" which toppled Mugabe.

Mugabe was reluctant to give up power, forcing Zimbabwe's military to put pressure on him to resign or face the humiliation of being forcibly removed.

Zanu-PF is also angry that Mugabe recently appeared to give his backing to a new opposition party, the National Patriotic Front.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)