Moscow seeks no arms race, wants to resolve disputes - Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country wanted constructive dialogue with its international partners.
MOSCOW - Russia has no desire for a new arms race and will do everything it can to resolve differences with other countries, while defending its national interests, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday.
Putin, at a meeting with the opponents he defeated in Sunday’s presidential election, said Russia wanted constructive dialogue with its international partners, though he said they would need to reciprocate, and respect Russia.
