Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591mn stashed abroad

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday companies and individuals had returned $591 million in funds illegally stashed abroad after a 90-day amnesty to bring back the money expired last week, but $827 million was still outstanding.

Mnangagwa announced a three-month amnesty for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad when he was sworn in in November after a defacto military coup forced Robert Mugabe to resign.