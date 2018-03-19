Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591mn stashed abroad

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 15°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 15°C
Go

Mnangagwa says Zimbabweans return $591mn stashed abroad

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa announced a three-month amnesty for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad when he was sworn in in November.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on after he was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in Harare on 24 November 2017. Picture: AFP
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa looks on after he was officially sworn-in during a ceremony in Harare on 24 November 2017. Picture: AFP
4 hours ago

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on Monday companies and individuals had returned $591 million in funds illegally stashed abroad after a 90-day amnesty to bring back the money expired last week, but $827 million was still outstanding.

Mnangagwa announced a three-month amnesty for the return of public funds illegally stashed abroad when he was sworn in in November after a defacto military coup forced Robert Mugabe to resign.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA