Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein's cause of death revealed

China forms new economic team as President Xi kicks off second termWorld
[WATCH LIVE] Moseneke delivers Life Esidimeni reportLocal
Court to hand down judgment in Gupta plane grounding caseWorld
Rahima Moosa Hospital explains surgery delays after pregnant woman's ordealLocal
Gumtree urges users to use messaging system to avoid fraudstersLocal
Sandile Mantsoe expected back in the dock this morningLocal
DA: Colour is not our focus in nominations for leadership postsPolitics
[WATCH LIVE] Moseneke delivers Life Esidimeni reportLocal
Court to hand down judgment in Gupta plane grounding caseWorld
Rahima Moosa Hospital explains surgery delays after pregnant woman's ordealLocal
Gumtree urges users to use messaging system to avoid fraudstersLocal
Sandile Mantsoe expected back in the dock this morningLocal
Resurgent Del Potro returns to the top with Indian Wells triumphSport
Pedro's header puts Chelsea in FA Cup semi-finalSport
Pirates narrow Sundowns lead to a point after Arrows winSport
Lions edge out SunwolvesSport
Salah fires Liverpool third, Palace escape bottom threeSport
Lukaku, Matic send lukewarm Man United into Cup semisSport
John Legend predicts sexual misconduct allegations will hit music industryLifestyle
'Black Panther' surpasses 'Tomb Raider' for fifth box office crownLifestyle
Adele unsure of Las Vegas residencyLifestyle
[WATCH] Strong handshakes could indicate a healthy heartLifestyle
[WATCH] America's Got Talent finalist sings without soundLifestyle
[WATCH] Katy Perry gets backlash for kissing contestantLifestyle
Trump lawyer seeks $20m damages from Stormy Daniels – filingWorld
Lotto Results: Saturday 17 March 2018Local
Keith Urban inspired to try by Nicole KidmanLifestyle
[OPINION] ANC: Facing charges, can Zuma still split the party?Opinion
DA labels EFF’s move to oust Trollip based on colour unacceptablePolitics
De Lille and DA to face off this weekPolitics
[WATCH] Russians begin voting in presidential electionWorld
DA to decide if de Lille hearing will be open to public, mediaPolitics
Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congressLocal
[OPINION] Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted. FinallyOpinion
[ANALYSIS] How SA investigative journalists helped turn tide against corruptionOpinion
[EXPLAINER] What’s behind the rabies outbreak in South AfricaOpinion
[ANALYSIS] Dipping back into the Age of Gedleyihlekisa?Opinion
[OPINION] Tiger Brands’ 3 major mistakes with listeriosis responseOpinion
[OPINION] The profound impact of Stephen HawkingOpinion
[TIMELINE] The political rise and (sudden) fall of Jacob ZumaLocal
2017 ANC national conferencePolitics
FEATURE: 2017 ANC Elective Conference
Special Feature: Zimbabwe in Crisis
#RWC10: Where were you?
[FEATURE] Wishing for water: The crisis in SA's forgotten areasLocal
The GatheringLocal
[FEATURE] The factory of second chancesLocal
[FEATURE] A place to call home
SAA refutes claims of looming 1,000 job cutsBusiness
No reporting for duty for Eskom’s Suzanne Daniels amid new chargesBusiness
Ten years after crash, Americans still have not fallen back in love with stocksWorld
Hyundai Motor shares tumble following US probe of air bag failuresBusiness
SAA reportedly planning to spend over R30m on protection of key personnelLocal
Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020: OECDWorld
Maroon 5 manager Jordan Feldstein's cause of death revealed
According to the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, Jordan Feldstein died as the result of a deep leg vein thrombosis.
LOS ANGELES – Jordan Feldstein is believed to have died as the result of a deep leg vein thrombosis, according to records from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office.
The music manager - who is the brother of actor Jonah Hill and managed Maroon 5 - tragically passed away after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Los Angeles in December, aged just 40.
According to records from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office, the first cause of death was listed as a pulmonary thromboembolism, a pulmonary embolism resulting from a clot from another part of his body.
The second, a blood clot from his leg, whilst acute bronchopneumonia and obesity were also recorded.
Announcing the said news, Feldstein's family said in a statement at the time: "Unfortunately, last night Jordan called 911 for shortness of breath, when paramedics arrived it was determined he went into full cardiac arrest and passed away shortly thereafter. His family asks for privacy during this difficult and unexpected time. In lieu of food and flowers, the family will announce a charity in the coming weeks where memorial donations can be made in Jordan's name."
Feldsteing founded Career Artist Management, which he was also chief executive of. He has been responsible for managing Maroon 5 for 15 years and was said to be instrumental in getting his childhood friend Adam Levine a place on The Voice. Career Artist Management also has Miguel, The B-52s, Elle King and Rick Springfield as its clients too.
The Los Angeles coroner confirmed Feldstein's sad death.
