[LISTEN] ‘Raising legal drinking age to 21 is a bad idea’
Radio 702 | Raising the age limit on alcohol consumption is one of the measures contained in the Liquor Amendment Bill which is now reportedly with Cabinet.
CAPE TOWN – The director of the Free Market Foundation, Temba Nolutshungu, says raising the legal drinking age from 18 to 21 is irrational.
This is one step government is considering as it reviews the Liquor Amendment Bill.
“This is definitely a bad idea without a doubt. It doesn’t make sense at all.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
