[LISTEN] Life Esidimeni judgment is groundbreaking - Health Ombud

| Talk Radio 702 host Stephen Grootes interviewed Health Ombudsman professor Malegapuru Makgoba after the Life Esidimeni ruling.

JOHANNESBURG - Health Ombudsman Professor Malegapuru Makgoba says Monday's ruling on the Life Esidimeni tragedy, handed down by retired deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, has affirmed his findings.

About 141 mentally ill people died after the Gauteng Health Department moved them to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016.

Makgoba led the investigation into the matter and has described the judgment as “groundbreaking”.

“The judgement delivered today is not only groundbreaking and a precedent-setting, but it was the sort of judgment that really deserves the evidence that was presented to myself earlier on and during arbitration hearings.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

