[LISTEN] 'I will not voluntarily testify against Zuma'

Radio 702 | Shabir Shaik says he has been approached by the Hawks as a witness but he has not been subpoenaed to appear.

JOHANNESBURG – Former president Jacob Zuma's financial advisor Schabir Shaik says he has not been called to testify or be a witness in Zuma’s potential trial.

He says he has been approached by the Hawks as a witness but he has not been subpoenaed to appear during the trial.

Shaik says if he is subpoenaed, he will comply because if he does not he would be in contempt of court.

He says he would not testify voluntarily against Zuma.

