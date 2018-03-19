[LISTEN] Aaron Motsoaledi: Thabo Lekalakala must face charges
Radio 702 | The Health Minister says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo must start taking steps to remove the province's health HOD Lekalakala.
JOHANNESBURG – Health Minister Dr Aaron Mosoaledi says he has called for North West Health HOD Thabo Lekalakala to face charges of corruption.
“I want him [Thabo Lekalakala] to face charges. I don’t think he is fit to work anywhere in the public service, least of all as an HOD. Mr Lekalakala is hired by the premier of the North West. The premier must start taking steps to remove him.”
Motsoaledi also responded to Gupta-linked Mediosa reports, saying he doesn’t know if the clinic is in any other parts of South Africa.
A report in theCity Press revealed how Mediosa - a mobile clinic - allegedly charged patients in the Free State and North West a fee to be screened and then transferred that money to Dubai.
Motsoaledi said, “If the Guptas had dreams of having their tentacles all over the country, it wasn’t going to happen because MECs are telling me that it was never going to allow it to happen.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
