We trust state ‘knows what it is doing’ - Karabo Mokoena's family

Karabo Mokoena's alleged murderer Sandile Mantsoe appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday. He's accused of killing Mokoena in April last year burning her body and dumping it in a veld.

Karabo Mokoena was allegedly murdered by her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Karabo Mokoena says it trusts the state will achieve justice, despite the case being postponed again.

Mokoena's alleged murderer Sandile Mantsoe appeared in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

He's accused of killing Mokoena in April last year, burning her body and dumping it in the veld.

Mokoena's uncle Tshepo says the family is happy with the way the state is handling the case and would like to let them do their job.

“As a family, we don’t want to interrupt, they know what they’re doing and I think they are trained to do what they’re doing.”

He says they are still having a difficult time dealing with their loss.

“Let’s wait for the case to finish and let’s wait for the verdict, but we look strong from the outside – a lot of pain from inside.”

The matter has been postponed to next month after the state indicated the emergence of new evidence from expert forensic witnesses.

Mantsoe will remain in custody.

Timeline

