JMPD monitors R550, R557 amid violent protest
It's understood the protesters have torched a truck and are stoning vehicles in response to JMPD demolishing illegal shacks near Kanana Park.
JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is monitoring a protest which has turned violent on the R550 and R557 in the south of Johannesburg.
It's understood the protesters have torched a truck and are stoning vehicles in response to JMPD demolishing illegal shacks near Kanana Park.
JMPD says motorists should use alternative routes.
Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “If motorists can avoid that area now and use the R554 and Golden Highway as alternative routes this afternoon.”
Protesters blocking road R550 near Weilers Farm near Grasmere Toll Plaza pic.twitter.com/IEkAZJPaEs— Bambatha 1906 (@commissary_1) March 19, 2018
