JMPD monitors R550, R557 amid violent protest

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) is monitoring a protest which has turned violent on the R550 and R557 in the south of Johannesburg.

It's understood the protesters have torched a truck and are stoning vehicles in response to JMPD demolishing illegal shacks near Kanana Park.

JMPD says motorists should use alternative routes.

Spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said: “If motorists can avoid that area now and use the R554 and Golden Highway as alternative routes this afternoon.”