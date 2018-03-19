Popular Topics
JHB informal traders say could’ve been alerted earlier on listeriosis

Around 183 people have died of the bacteria since January. Informal traders in Ferndale say they wish they knew more about the deadly bacteria sooner.

Viennas. Picture: Cindy Archillies
54 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The City of Johannesburg has met with informal traders on Monday to educate them on the role they need to play in stopping the spread of listeriosis.

Around 183 people have died of the bacteria since January.

Informal traders in Ferndale say they wish they knew more about the deadly bacteria sooner.

Ainsley Naidoo has a food stall at the Rosebank.

“They need to take this more on a broader horizon and make communities understand the importance of it and what damage it can cause to humans.”

Owner of Quick Bite Ntokozo Ndwandwe says information on listeriosis should have been communicated earlier.

“I think basically its fairly delayed, but it’s never too late.”

The City of Johannesburg will host a number of community-based education sessions on listeriosis in days to come.

