It may be months before Zuma sees his day in court

It is up to KZN DPP Moipone Noko to decide when and where Zuma should appear in court and set in motion the process to secure the summons.

PRETORIA - While prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has given the green light for former president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted, it may still be weeks and possibly months before he sets foot in the dock as an accused.

Abrahams announced on Friday that Zuma’s representations on why he should be charged on 16 counts of fraud and corruption were unsuccessful.

The move follows the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling last year which set aside the 2009 decision to halt the case against the former president.

The case against Zuma has been handed to KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions Moipone Noko who also led the team which assessed Zuma’s representations.

It is up to Noko to decide when and where Zuma should appear in court and set in motion the process to secure the summons.

But it's emerged the former president may still approach the courts to review Advocate Abrahams’s decision not to entertain the representations.

While review proceedings do not suspend a decision like appeal proceedings, Zuma has shown in the last decade that he will use every legal means at his disposal to stay out of court.