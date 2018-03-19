It may be months before Zuma sees his day in court
It is up to KZN DPP Moipone Noko to decide when and where Zuma should appear in court and set in motion the process to secure the summons.
PRETORIA - While prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has given the green light for former president Jacob Zuma to be prosecuted, it may still be weeks and possibly months before he sets foot in the dock as an accused.
Abrahams announced on Friday that Zuma’s representations on why he should be charged on 16 counts of fraud and corruption were unsuccessful.
The move follows the Supreme Court of Appeal’s ruling last year which set aside the 2009 decision to halt the case against the former president.
The case against Zuma has been handed to KwaZulu-Natal Director of Public Prosecutions Moipone Noko who also led the team which assessed Zuma’s representations.
It is up to Noko to decide when and where Zuma should appear in court and set in motion the process to secure the summons.
But it's emerged the former president may still approach the courts to review Advocate Abrahams’s decision not to entertain the representations.
While review proceedings do not suspend a decision like appeal proceedings, Zuma has shown in the last decade that he will use every legal means at his disposal to stay out of court.
More in Local
-
Two more people killed at Glebelands Hostel
-
Pregnant mother speaks of hospital long ordeal to remove foetus
-
Equipment theft causes delays at aquifer drilling sites in CT
-
Esidimeni families to receive closure as Moseneke expected to deliver report
-
De Lille and DA to face off this week
-
MKMVA says concerns about Zuma trial ‘genuinely expressed’
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.