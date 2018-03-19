Indian authorities want Guptas to answer questions on fraud, money laundering

The Times of India is reporting that the Gupta brothers have been given until next Monday to avail themselves or steps will be taken to secure their attendance.

PRETORIA - India's tax authorities have given the Guptas until next Monday to present themselves to the department to answer to allegations including fraud and money laundering.

The Times of India is reporting that the order follows raids on several Gupta properties in their hometown of Saharanpur and neighbouring cities two weeks ago.

The Hawks have formally identified Ajay Gupta as a fugitive from justice while it's believed Rajesh Gupta and Atul Gupta are also being sought on arrest warrants for their links to state capture investigations.

Indian tax authorities had summoned the Gupta brothers to present themselves at the department on Friday but a representative asked that they be given 30 days in order to prepare.

However, the Times of India is reporting that they have been given until Monday to avail themselves or steps will be taken to secure their attendance.

LISTEN: India-based freelance journalist Venkat Narayan speaks to Stephen Grootes about the Guptas' latest troubles.

The income tax department is following up on allegations of money laundering and fraudulently amassing properties in three separate states.

The exact whereabouts of the brothers remains unknown but is believed they might be in Dubai.

Reports emerged last week that Ajay fled India on the day former president Jacob Zuma stepped down.

WATCH: Hawks raid Gupta compound in Saxonwold.