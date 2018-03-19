ICC has 48 hours to reach verdict in Rabada hearing

The International Cricket Council has up to 48 hours to decide whether fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s level 2 transgression will be lifted or not.

JOHANNESBURG- The International Cricket Council has up to 48 hours to come to a verdict as to whether fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s level 2 transgression will be lifted or not.

An ICC Judicial Commission convened in Cape Town to judge whether Rabada’s shoulder contact with Australian Captain Steve Smith in the second Test match at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth - in which South Africa won by six wickets to level the series at 1-1 - was intentional.

The committee convened at around 9:30 on Monday morning where Rabada’s legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu presented the number one ranked Test bowler’s case to the ICC.

Should the ICC reverse its decision to suspend Rabada for two Test matches, he could be in line to retain his place in the side for the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Thursday.

It will be a nervy 48 hours for both Rabada and the national selectors, who have called up fast bowler Duanne Olivier and Allrounder Chris Morris to the squad as possible replacements for Rabada.