ICC has 48 hours to reach verdict in Rabada hearing
The International Cricket Council has up to 48 hours to decide whether fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s level 2 transgression will be lifted or not.
JOHANNESBURG- The International Cricket Council has up to 48 hours to come to a verdict as to whether fast bowler Kagiso Rabada’s level 2 transgression will be lifted or not.
An ICC Judicial Commission convened in Cape Town to judge whether Rabada’s shoulder contact with Australian Captain Steve Smith in the second Test match at St Georges Park in Port Elizabeth - in which South Africa won by six wickets to level the series at 1-1 - was intentional.
The committee convened at around 9:30 on Monday morning where Rabada’s legal representative Advocate Dali Mpofu presented the number one ranked Test bowler’s case to the ICC.
Should the ICC reverse its decision to suspend Rabada for two Test matches, he could be in line to retain his place in the side for the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town starting on Thursday.
It will be a nervy 48 hours for both Rabada and the national selectors, who have called up fast bowler Duanne Olivier and Allrounder Chris Morris to the squad as possible replacements for Rabada.
Popular in Sport
-
Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours
-
Rulani Mokwena to miss Bafana’s trip to Zambia
-
Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
-
Ronaldo hits four in Real Madrid's thrilling win over Girona
-
All to play for in final round of Sunfoil Series
-
Sundowns progress to CAF Champions’ League group stages
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.