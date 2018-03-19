Hunt and Majoro win February PSL awards
Bidvest Wits duo Gavin Hunt and Lehlohonolo Majoro won coach and player of the month awards for the month of February respectively.
JOHANNESBURG- Bidvest Wits duo Gavin Hunt and Lehlohonolo Majoro won coach and player of the month awards for the month of February respectively.
Wits, who have endured a difficult season since being crowned Absa Premier League Champions last year, won two games in the league, while striker Majoro netted four times during that period.
Hunt beat Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davis, Free State Stars’ Luc Eymael and Orlando Pirates coach Miluton Sredojevic, to win the award, while Majoro beat Mamelodi Sundowns’ Percy Tau, Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga and Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs to win the individual player of the month accolade.
Hunt lifted Wits out of the relegation zone during the month of February and they now currently occupy tenth position on 29 points and will be hoping to finish inside the top eight at the end of the season.
Popular in Sport
-
Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours
-
ICC has 48 hours to reach verdict in Rabada hearing
-
Rulani Mokwena to miss Bafana’s trip to Zambia
-
Semenya continues to shine on and off the track
-
All to play for in final round of Sunfoil Series
-
Ronaldo hits four in Real Madrid's thrilling win over Girona
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.