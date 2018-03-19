Hunt and Majoro win February PSL awards

Bidvest Wits duo Gavin Hunt and Lehlohonolo Majoro won coach and player of the month awards for the month of February respectively.

Wits, who have endured a difficult season since being crowned Absa Premier League Champions last year, won two games in the league, while striker Majoro netted four times during that period.

Hunt beat Maritzburg United’s Fadlu Davis, Free State Stars’ Luc Eymael and Orlando Pirates coach Miluton Sredojevic, to win the award, while Majoro beat Mamelodi Sundowns’ Percy Tau, Orlando Pirates striker Justin Shonga and Itumeleng Khune of Kaizer Chiefs to win the individual player of the month accolade.

Hunt lifted Wits out of the relegation zone during the month of February and they now currently occupy tenth position on 29 points and will be hoping to finish inside the top eight at the end of the season.