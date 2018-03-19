Esidimeni families to receive closure as Moseneke expected to deliver report
Argument concluded last month with lawyers representing the families of those who survived the tragedy asking that Moseneke award them R1 million each.
JOHANNESBURG – The survivors of the Life Esidimeni tragedy and the families of the deceased will on Monday receive closure when former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke announces how much they will be compensated.
At least 144 mentally ill patients died after being transferred to ill-equipped NGOs in 2016 by the Gauteng Health Department.
After spending a month applying his mind,Moseneke will reveal how much the families of psychiatric patients who died and those who survived will be compensated.
They have been waiting over two years for this day and spent about three months reliving horror stories of how their loved ones were treated at the NGOs.
Although the state and the families of those who died settled for R200,000 each family for common law claims, families also want to be paid damages for constitutional claims.
However, when it was his turn to close argument state lawyer Tebogo Hutamo startled even the deputy chief justice when he said families should not be compensated for constitutional damages but only for the trauma and pain they suffered.
Moseneke told Hutamo that the law cannot ignore the constitutional rights of those who died.
