Equipment theft causes delays at aquifer drilling sites in CT
The municipality has three major aquifer projects in Atlantis, at Table Mountain and on the Cape Flats.
CAPE TOWN – The City of Cape Town says more than R5 million worth of hydrants, meters and valves have been stolen and damaged at aquifer drilling sites since July last year.
It's led to delays as the city awaits much needed additional water supply.
Mayoral committee member Xanthea Limberg says mostly the Cape Flats aquifer sites between the airport and Mitchell's Plain have been affected.
She says thieves are stealing tools, batteries, vehicles and any materials that have scrap value.
Limberg says they are working on getting private security at the sites to prevent theft and vandalism.
Some of the aquifers were due to come online this month, but that's now delayed to April, May and June.
