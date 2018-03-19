Dlamini described as ‘obstructive & evasive’ witness in Sassa inquiry
The South African Social Security Agency inquiry - which is investigating Bathabile Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis - is hearing closing arguments in Midrand.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini has been described as an evasive and deliberately obstructive witness who’s refused to answer critical questions.
The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) inquiry - which is investigating Dlamini's role in the social grants crisis - is hearing closing arguments at the office of the chief justice in Midrand.
Legal counsels have argued that the minister should be held personally liable for the social security agency missing the April 2017 deadline.
Dlamini’s evidence has been rejected by the legal counsels who’ve also accused the former Social Development Minister of lying under oath.
The Black Sash Trust's Advocate Geoff Budlender says Dlamini deliberately avoided answering important questions related to the running of the department's controversial work streams.
“Where does one take it? What does one say about a witness who is repeatedly obstructive and evasive, refuses to answer questions, ducks the questions?”
The legal counsels say unlike former Sassa top officials Zane Dangor and Thokozani Magwaza, whose versions were clear and forthcoming, Dlamini's testimony contained many smoking guns.
The minister has been described as an embarrassingly poor witness.
Zane Dangor's legal representative , Advocate Vincent Maleka says they reject Bathabile Dlamini's submissions, he says they believe the non disclosure of the minister to the concourt was to avoid being held personally liable. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2018
#SASSAInquiry Budlender concludes by saying the minster lied to the enquiry because she wanted to conceal her personal responsibility for the crisis that arose at SASSA. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2018
#SASSAInquiry Budlender: The workstreams were a miserable failure, she lied about her role in the appointment of the workstreams becuase she knew the fiasco would be laid her door. TK— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 19, 2018
Popular in Local
-
Edward Zuma lashes out at NPA after decision to prosecute his father
-
Mitchell’s Plain man robbed of R17,000 by people responding to Gumtree ad
-
GP Health Dept ordered to pay over R1.2mn to Esidimeni families
-
'No basis for taxpayers to carry cost of Zuma legal fees'
-
9 govt officials arrested for illegally releasing parolees for financial gain
-
Sandile Mantsoe murder trial postponed as new evidence emerges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.