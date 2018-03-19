Discrepancies in Rabada's case, verdict in 48 hours

Cricket writer Neil Manthorp, says there are alleged discrepancies between the report from match referee, Jeff Crowe

Authorities have said that there are discrepancies in the report from match referee, Jeff Crowe.

Initially the report stated that there was unnecessary and avoidable contact between Kagiso Rabada and Aussie captain Steve Smith.

But by the time it became public in the ICC statement, it read that Rabada could have avoided the unnecessary contact, says cricket writer Neil Manthorp.



The initial suggestion was that it was shared responsibility, but by the time the charges were laid it appeared to be Rabada's responsibility. From the footage it is inevitable for the collision not to happen. Neil Manthorp, cricket writer

This comes after Rabada was suspended following a controversial shoulder bump with Smith during the second test in Port Elizabeth.

According to Manthorp, Michael Herron who chairs the hearing is expected to hand down the verdict in 48 hours.

