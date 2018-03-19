De Lille wants full list of DA witnesses ahead of hearing

Mayor Patricia de Lille says the party on Friday only provided her legal team with two names of people who will give evidence testify in her hearing.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has demanded a full list of witnesses the Democratic Alliance (DA) will bring to testify in her disciplinary hearing.

The hearing is set to start on Tuesday.

De Lille says the party on Friday only provided her legal team with two names of people who will give evidence.

A public mudslinging match between De Lille and Mayoral Committee member JP Smith escalated to both of them being barred from party activities last October.

In January this year, the DA formally charged De Lille alleging she acted in an improper and unlawful manner in the reappointment of City Manager Achmat Ebrahim.

She's also accused of unduly influencing the appointment of Limia Essop to the Cape Town Stadium Management Board.

A sub-committee probing allegations against De Lille found her leadership style resulted in divisions within the City.

The report from that probe also found the organisational restructuring of the city was done to favour officials loyal to the mayor.

Meanwhile, the DA's federal executive says De Lille's disciplinary hearing will be of no interest to the public. She wants it to be open to the public and media.

But the party says it's a matter between a member and the organisation.

The DA's James Selfe says the process will be fair.

“There are a number of incorrect statements in what she issued and we will deal with those in the course of the trial. But to suggest that the members of the panel are in some way incompetent or corrupt is quite uncalled for. All three of them are qualified lawyers.”