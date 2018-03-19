De Lille and DA to face off this week
De Lille says the bulk of the allegations are highly technical which she says, do not involve her at all.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be looking to clear her name before a disciplinary hearing which starts tomorrow.
She says it’s important for her that the public understands the nature of the charges against her.
De Lille says the bulk of the allegations are highly technical which she says, do not involve her at all.
In January, the DA's federal executive resolved de Lille should face charges under its federal Constitution for allegedly acting in a manner which has negatively impacted the image of the party.
But de Lille says she can only restore her name if the public is allowed access to the disciplinary hearing.
The allegations of maladministration against her stem from a report by the Executive Director in her office, Craig Kesson.
The claims were probed by law firm Bowman Gilfillan, which is now also investigating de Lille.
De Lille is denying reports of covering up corruption within the city’s transport authority, particularly those that have led to the suspension of Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead.
She says she wants her disciplinary hearing to be led by an independent, impartial person.
More in Politics
-
[WATCH] Russians begin voting in presidential election
-
DA to decide if de Lille hearing will be open to public, media
-
Maimane unopposed as DA announces nominations ahead of congress
-
Reports: Zuma's lawyers expected to apply for bid to overturn NPA’s decision
-
DA wants transparency on how much govt spent on Zuma charges
-
Saftu: ANC must take responsibility for shielding Zuma on corruption charges
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.