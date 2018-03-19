De Lille and DA to face off this week

De Lille says the bulk of the allegations are highly technical which she says, do not involve her at all.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille will be looking to clear her name before a disciplinary hearing which starts tomorrow.

She says it’s important for her that the public understands the nature of the charges against her.

In January, the DA's federal executive resolved de Lille should face charges under its federal Constitution for allegedly acting in a manner which has negatively impacted the image of the party.

But de Lille says she can only restore her name if the public is allowed access to the disciplinary hearing.

The allegations of maladministration against her stem from a report by the Executive Director in her office, Craig Kesson.

The claims were probed by law firm Bowman Gilfillan, which is now also investigating de Lille.

De Lille is denying reports of covering up corruption within the city’s transport authority, particularly those that have led to the suspension of Transport Commissioner Melissa Whitehead.

She says she wants her disciplinary hearing to be led by an independent, impartial person.