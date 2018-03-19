DA labels EFF’s move to oust Trollip based on colour unacceptable
Mmusi Maimane says the DA has made progress in the municipality but that if its handed back to the ANC there would be profound damage.
JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA)’s Mmusi Maimane says the party finds the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF)’s plans to ‘punish’ its Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor on the basis of colour unacceptable.
Maimane says the DA has made progress in turning things around for the municipality but that if its handed back to the African National Congress (ANC), there would be profound damage.
The EFF has managed to move its motion to 29 March.
Maimane admits that the party faces a real challenge in Nelson Mandela Bay.
“It’s very clear that we’re facing a real threat in Nelson Mandela Bay. Federal executive invested a significant amount of time looking at the challenges.”
He says, however, that the party is asking residents to support Mayor Athol Trollip.
“We’ll be engaging resident of Nelson Mandela Bay, requesting of them to sign a petition which is focused on saving Nelson Mandela Bay.”
Maimane says if the motion against Trollip succeeds the EFF will have handed the municipality back to the corrupt ANC which brought it to its knees.
