DA: Colour is not our focus in nominations for leadership posts
Over 40 DA members have been elected for various positions in the party ahead of the party’s congress taking place on the seventh of next month.
JOHANNESBURG – Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane and Federal Council chair James Selfe will retain their positions in the coming federal congress while members vie for the rest.
Over 40 DA members have been elected for various positions in the party ahead of the congress taking place on 7 March.
The DA says this will probably be the largest congress its ever held with more than 2,000 of its members expected.
DA chief election officer Anchen Dreyer has officially released the names of members who will contest for positions at this year’s congress.
“In the Federal Chairperson, we’ve three nominations there: Annelie Lotriet, Solly Msimanga, and Athol Trollip.”
Accused in the past of being a party predominantly led by white leaders, Dreyer says colour is not their focus.
“We’re truly a party for all. We’re also appointing or nominating people who are fit for purpose.”
She says provincial leaders have already been elected with no disputes reported.
