PRETORIA - President Cyril Ramaphosa is leading the South African delegation to an extraordinary summit of the African Union (AU) in Rwanda on Wednesday.

Officials have already started work on the gathering - to be held in Kigali - that will deliberate on fighting corruption on the path to African transformation.

Summit host President Paul Kagame is the current chair of the AU.

He’ll drive the summit that will also look at launching the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Kagame’s accused of trying to bend his African peers to his will the way he manages to force his compatriots to do what he wants.

He will press very hard to get the meeting of leaders to adopt an agreement on establishing a continental free trade area.